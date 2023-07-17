Ukrainian foreign exchange students prepare to attend UNI this fall

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - This fall, Panthers will return to the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls. Some of the newest students to don purple and gold will do so thousands of miles away from home.
"She's just become one of our kids," Alli Johnson said,
Brock and Alli Johnson never anticipated Liza Yaryshkina would still be living with them two years later.
"Come the end of that school year, she and many other kids in a similar situation didn't have safe homes to go to," Brock Johnson said. "She's been with us now for a full second year."
Yaryshinka came to the US as a foreign exchange student in the summer of 2021 for her junior year of high school but had to stay behind after Russia invaded Ukraine last year.
The war in Ukraine left the foreign exchange students in Iowa trying to figure out their next step. After months of searching, the family finally found their answer.
"I walk out, and I'm crying, and he's like, 'oh my god, what happened?'" Alli said. "I'm like, no, these are happy tears. Somebody's actually stepping up to help these kids."
The University of Northern Iowa will be bringing in seven students this fall from Ukraine that came to Iowa as foreign exchange students two years ago.
Director of University Relations Pete Moris said there were a lot of people from different university departments who worked to make this happen.
"We've had folks from admissions, we've had folks from our international program, we've had our chief of staff, who, is a Ukrainian native," Moris said. "We've had a lot of people along the way facilitating this process."
Brock and Alli Johnson said they have been blown away by how resilient the young people have been.
"I just don't know how at their age they can comprehend what's happening and stay as positive as they are and take care of their studies and still do all the things that a teenage kid wants to do," Alli said. "Hang out with your friends on the weekend, go to movies, and go shopping."
Moris echoed these sentiments.
"They are some impressive young people for all they've been through, for what their families have been through, for what their country has been through," Moris said. "But they're also very typical of incoming college students."
The Johnsons have now started the humanitarian scholarship fund of Iowa to help students from Ukraine, and other nations, be able to get through school.
UNI was able to identify merit-based scholarships for these students. Donations are also helping fund some of their tuition and fees.
However, these students will still need to fund their remaining tuition, books and room and board.
An event called "Dreams for Degrees" took place in Des Moines on Sunday in hopes of raising funds for the students.