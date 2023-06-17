U.S. Navy Christens USS Iowa

GROTON, Connecticut (KWWL)- The United States Navy christened its newest Virginia class submarine, the USS Iowa, on Saturday. It is the fourth ship named after the state and the first-ever submarine.
Former Iowa First Lady Christie Vilsack is the ship's sponsor and did the honors of smashing champagne on the side of the boat.
The christening ceremony took place in Groton, Connecticut, home to the General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyard where it was built.
Vilsack spoke of her own family's military experience when talking about what it meant to sponsor the boat.
"For these men and women to successfully create and complete their missions in close quarters in dangerous waters," Vilsack said. "We need to make their work our work. As we all go about our daily lives, please keep them and their families in our thoughts and prayers."
The boat is 337 feet long, weighs 7,8000 tons, equivalent to 65 blue whales, and carries a crew of 132.
The submarine has four torpedo tubes and two payload tubes that can hold 6 Tomahawk missiles.
"She is a fast attack submarine built for strength, stealth, high performance that utilizes the latest acoustic technology, allowing her to move quietly throughout the world's oceans and seas," Principal Military Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy Vice Admiral Frank Morley said. "Iowa will be a preeminent United States Navy vessel. It will operate far forward while remaining out of reach of any adversaries navy."
This is the first submarine built specifically to accommodate facilities and quarters for both male and female crew members.
Watch parties took place on Saturday across the Hawkeye State, including at the Grout Veterans Museum in Downtown Waterloo.
The new sub has a connection to Waterloo. The ship's shield has a shamrock that is surrounded by a wreath, which is meant to symbolize and honor the five Sullivan brothers of Waterloo who fought and died during World War Two.
Watch parties also occurred in Dubuque, Hiawatha, Cedar Rapids and Des Moines.
Navy Veteran Robert Fencl, who served onboard the aircraft carrier USS Midway said it was a chance to reflect on his own service and connect with other military veterans.
"It was nice to see something like that. to see that they're recognizing the state of Iowa and all that Iowa has done," Fencl said.
Navy Veteran Charles Miller, who served on a submarine, said he is proud to have another chip names after the Hawkeye State.
"Very proud just to be in Iowa and to see the sailors," Miller said. "I appreciate sailors."
The first waters to touch the USS Iowa will be from Iowa rivers and lakes.
The sub will be tested at sea for about a year before officially being commissioned and placed into service as an active warship.