U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive wanted on 12 warrants in Anamosa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - U.S. Marshals and the Northern Iowa Task Force in Anamosa arrested a man wanted on multiple charges Wednesday afternoon.

29-year-old, Gabriel De Trace Taylor, was wanted on 12 warrants, and was wanted by both the FBI and the Linn County Sheriff's Office. 

Taylor was wanted by the FBI for possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office wanted Taylor on several charges, including:

  • Dominion/ control  of a firearm by a felon

  • Persons ineligible to carry dangerous weapons

  • Two counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug 

  • two counts of controlled substance violation

  • Eluding

  • Interference with official acts

  • Four counts of the Drug Tax Stamp

According to investigators, Taylor also has a violent criminal history, including a juvenile murder conviction.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, authorities arrested Taylor at a residence on the 400th block of Knoll Street in Anamosa. Taylor attempted to flee from the back of the house before being taken into custody.

Taylor was transported to the Linn County Correctional Center in Cedar Rapids, where he'll await his first appearance in federal court.