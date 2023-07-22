U.S. flag placed atop Mt. Trashmore

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Five years after the idea was first hatched, The Amvets Post 6 non-profit in Cedar Rapids helped place an American flag atop Mt. Trashmore.
The former landfill turned trail system is the highest point in Linn County standing at 948 feet, It was selected as the spot to hold the ceremony due to its significance in the community as a way for veterans to connect with the community.
Mt. Trashmore also served a great purpose in helping the city rebuild after the flood of 2008 helping store over 430,000 tons of storm debris over the span of four years which added an additional 30 feet to it.
