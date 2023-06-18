Two years after the death of Ryan Cooper, there are still few answers

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Two years after he was shot and killed in Tama County, details about what happened to Ryan Cooper are still scarce.
On Friday June 18th, 2021, Ryan Cooper was found dead in his home seven miles Southwest of Traer. The Iowa State Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Cooper and found the manner of death to be from a gunshot wound. Cooper's death is considered "suspicious and violent."
Two years later, Cooper's family is still searching for answers. They hold out hope they will find out the truth about what happened to him.
"We pray for that every day." Ryan's sister Michelle Wilson said. "I know we'll get there, and I know there'll be answers, and we want them sooner than later. We're doing the best we can. We're trying to be patient. But we're never going to be quiet or silent. You may not hear us, but we're fighting."
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt told KWWL this week the investigation is still active. DCI agents and Tama County Sheriff's Deputies continue to investigate Cooper's death. Both agencies are working with the Tama County Attorney's Office.
Wilson said she and her family are taking things day by day. They are part of a club they never wanted to know existed. Two years later, Ryan's family is still coping with his violent death.
"He was a quiet guy, but he cared about everyone whenever there was a need. He was that typical, local small-town farmer guy," Wilson said. "If somebody in town came on hard times, he was there for you as if he was your best friend. He was there for his friends. He was fun-loving and very down to earth."
Ryan's passion was the family farm.
"It was our family legacy," Wilson said. "Some families have family businesses and legacies, and maybe not all the kids aspire to continue that. It was certainly his passion, and He loved it."
His great-grandfather started the farm and passed it down through his grandfather and father to Ryan and his brother Aaron who took over the business.
Wilson said she and her family try to live their lives and fulfill every day like Ryan would want them to.
"It's always on our mind. He was a big part of our lives, but he would never want that credit," Wilson said. "We try to aspire to fill his shoes and keep the farm going."
The second anniversary of Cooper's death falls on Father's Day. Ryan was also a family man and a devoted father of four children: Cole, Cayd, Cable and Cortlyn. He had three small children. His oldest is out of high school.
"They've got a great support system through their family and friends, and everyone is doing what they can to support them," Wilson said. "They miss their father and all their experiences with him. We do our best to fill their needs and help them cope and deal with their grief in healthy ways."
Wilson said they thought they would have answers within weeks or months. Two years later, they have not learned much more about what happened.
While it is frustrating that they don't have answers, and it feels like things aren't moving fast or have stopped happening, Wilson said she knows state and local authorities have a heavy workload and are doing what they can to work on her brother's case.
"We try and make contact, and I know they are busy. They respond when they can, and it's the typical we're working on it, we'll get back to you," Wilson said. "I wish they had more time to work on the case, but I don't believe that they're purposely giving me a line that we'll get back to you and we're working on it."
"I truly think that, that they're doing their best and that and I guess our goal is just to keep bugging them," Wilson said. "I don't want to take time away from them being able to work, but we do want to be in their ears to make sure that they know we're still waiting for answers."
Wilson made a plea for anyone with information to come forward. She said any piece of information, no matter how small, could be the bit of information that gets investigators closer to the truth and helps put the puzzle pieces together.
Wilson encouraged people not to hesitate to contact authorities.
"You sit back some days and look at a situation, and you might think, there might be a piece of information that you know, or you suspect, or maybe you saw, and you might think, I don't want to implicate anyone or there could be a very innocent explanation for this particular piece of information. It may be a link between three or four other pieces of information they already have," Wilson said. "Share that piece of information, and don't feel like you're implicating anyone. It may be the piece that we need to be able to prove or follow a lead into answers."
Authorities are asking the public to contact the Tama County Sheriff's Office with any further information on the case. The number to call is 641-484-3760.
Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $17,000 reward for information in the case.
For Ryan's family, the most challenging days are the ones he would have treasured, like big moments in his children's lives and Father's Day.
"We miss him. He is missing these lifetime moments, the father's days, family events, and the children's activities," Wilson said. "The toughest days are the days we know would be special for him."
Since Ryan was always quick to lend a hand to help someone in need, his family created the Ryan Cooper Family Foundation to carry on his legacy. The foundation helps families that are experiencing hard times.
"We try to give back to those families the way we know Ryan would, whether it was financially or with a helping hand," Wilson said. "That was who Ryan was."