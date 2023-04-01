Two tornadoes hit Keokuk and Washington Counties, one person hurt

KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - One person is hurt after a tornado blew through Keokuk County Friday night.
The Emergency Management team in Washington County say two tornadoes hit Washington and Keokuk. Including an EF-4 storm hitting north of Keota according to the National Weather Service.
Preliminary damage assessments show 19 homes were destroyed in Keokuk County. 10 more saw major damage done to them, four saw minor damage, and 12 more were impacted.
In Washington County, five farms were destroyed in the storm, while an additional one had major damage. A home was also impacted by the tornado. The storm also destroyed an agriculture property and a pubic communications tower.
Both counties were one of 12 that Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Saturday.
Emergency Management teams have been collaborating with the local government to help meet any needs their residents may have. Anyone that's in need of assistance can contact the Washington County Emergency Management Agency as 319-653-3015.
No deaths were reported in either county.