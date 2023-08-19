 Skip to main content
Two people hurt after crashing motorcycle in Linn County

081923 Linn County Motorcycle Crash
Photo courtesy of @LinnIASheriff

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Two people are recovering Saturday after they crashed their Harley Davidson motorcycle in Linn County.

Aaron Streigle, 51 and Tammy Streigle, 58 of Sigourney were hurt while trying to make a turn on their motorcycle on the ramp from Highway 30 Eastbound to Highway 13 Northbound and avoid debris.

Tammy Streigle was thrown off the bike as it came to a rest in a ditch between the northbound and southbound ramps. Both riders were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Neither of them were wearing a helmet.

Linn County Sherriff's Office, Linn County Sheriff's Rescue, Lisbon Mt. Vernon Fire, and Lisbon Mt. Vernon ambulance responded to the scene. 