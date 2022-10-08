Two killed in Benton County crash involving UTV Saturday

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Two people were killed in a crash involving a utility terrain vehicle in Benton County Saturday afternoon.
It happened in the 2800 block of 61st Street Lane just after 4 p.m. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, a Dodge Ram 1500 truck and a Polaris Ranger - UTV were involved.
76-year-old William Geater and 60-year-old Mary McElhinney, both of Vinton, died in the crash.
Authorities report both vehicles were driving on 61st St. Ln. when the truck attempted to pass the UTV. The driver of the UTV then made a left turn in front of the truck, causing the two vehicles to collide.
The UTV rolled into the ditch, ejecting two of the occupants. The truck came to a stop on the shoulder of the road.
No names have been released at this time and the accident remains under investigation.
The Iowa State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Benton County Sheriff's Office and multiple Benton County first responders.