Two injured in Butler county rear-end accident on Friday

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people were injured in a rear-end car accident that pushed a car into an intersection in Butler County on Friday night.
According to a Iowa State Patrol report, the accident occurred around 8:32 p.m.
Brittany and Zachary Toben, age 31 and 29, stopped at a stop sign near Highway 14 and Highway 57, east of Parkersburg. A vehicle driven by Craig Pals, 56, rear-ended the vehicle, pushing it into the intersection.
The Toben's vehicle came to rest on the north side of Highway 57.
The Tobens each sustained injuries and were taken to an area hospital. There's no word on the extent of their injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Other agencies that assisted in the crash include the Butler County Sheriff Department, Parkersburg Police Department, and Parkersburg EMS.