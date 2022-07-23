 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...Much of Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Two injured in Butler county rear-end accident on Friday

Car Accident

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people were injured in a rear-end car accident that pushed a car into an intersection in Butler County on Friday night.

According to a Iowa State Patrol report, the accident occurred around 8:32 p.m.

Brittany and Zachary Toben, age 31 and 29, stopped at a stop sign near Highway 14 and Highway 57, east of Parkersburg. A vehicle driven by Craig Pals, 56, rear-ended the vehicle, pushing it into the intersection.

The Toben's vehicle came to rest on the north side of Highway 57.

The Tobens each sustained injuries and were taken to an area hospital. There's no word on the extent of their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Other agencies that assisted in the crash include the Butler County Sheriff Department, Parkersburg Police Department, and Parkersburg EMS.