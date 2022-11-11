Two injured in Black Hawk County crash on Thursday

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people were injured, with only one receiving medical treatment, in a Black Hawk County crash on Thursday.
According to a press release, deputies were called to Highway 63 between Mt. Vernon Road and Bennington Road for a two-vehicle crash.
One vehicle rolled in the crash, with the driver being taken by Denver Fire/EMS to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries but did not seek medical attention.
The names of the drivers involved have not been released.