Two injured after being thrown from pickup truck in Volga

VOLGA, Iowa (KWWL)- Two people are seriously hurt after they were thrown from a pickup truck on Saturday night in the City of Volga in Clayton County.
The incident happened just after 7:00 on Saturday evening on Domino Road, near the Volga U campground.
Clayton County Sheriff's Deputies said the pickup truck's driver accelerated, ejecting several people who were riding in the truck's bed.
Two men were seriously hurt. Clayton County Sheriff's Deputies described their injuries as life-threatening.
First responders took both men to MercyOne Elkader Hospital before they were flown by medical helicopter to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa so doctors could further treat their "critical injuries."
Authorities have not released the names of those involved since they have not notified their family members.
Clayton County Sheriff's Deputies are still investigating the incident.
In addition to Clayton County Sheriff's Deputies, Elkader Police, Clayton County Conservation, MercyOne Elkader Ambulance, Volga Fire Department, LifeGaurd Air Ambulance and University of Iowa AirCare also responded to the scene.