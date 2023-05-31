Two Dike-New Hartford seventh graders ride horses to their last day of class

NEW HARTFORD, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two Dike-New Hartford students celebrated their last day of school in style.
On May 31st, seventh grader Bryce Bass and his classmate rode to and from school on a horse.
The pair started the four mile ride at 6:30 a.m. and arrived to Dike-New Hartford Junior High at 7:45 a.m.
Bass said this is a tradition they came up with three years ago.
"We just thought it would be cool to come in here on the last day of school and ride our horses," said Bass.
Bass even convinced one of his favorite teachers to hop on the horse.
"It's been this running joke and I kind of forgot about it until I pulled up this morning," said Dike-New Hartford Science Teacher Alicia Wrage.
Wrage said this year is her last year teaching at the district after 11 years, and says she was glad her students convinced to her ride the horse.
"It's my last day here so I figured might as well," Wrage said.
While the students are in school, the horses will be kept in a horse trailer.
Bass said he plans to continue the tradition for years to come.