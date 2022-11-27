Two dead, three injured in Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)- Two people are dead, and three others are hurt after a crash on Saturday afternoon.
It happened on US Highway 34 and Racine Avenue in Henry County, in southeast Iowa.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, the car was heading west around the 246 miles marker on Highway 34. The vehicle veered off the road and crossed lanes of traffic heading in the other direction before entering a ditch. The car came to a stop after hitting a parked truck, which forced it to roll over. State Troopers said they are unsure why the car veered off the roadway.
50-year-old Sherry Reid of Stockport and 73-year-old Judith Ellis of Ollie died in the crash.
Three others, 48-year-old Sean Reid of Stockport, 65-year-old Carol Johnson of Fairfield, and 48-year-old Tammi Ellis of Ollie, were hurt in the crash.
Two injured people went to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment, and the other went to the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center.