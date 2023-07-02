Two dead, three hurt in late night Winneshiek County crash

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)- Two people are dead and three are hurt after a two-vehicle crash just east of Spillville Saturday.
It happened on 265 Avenue just after 11:00 p.m. Iowa State Patrol says 42-year-old Christopher Mirich was driving a Toyota Highlander, when he ran the stop sign and struck a Chevy Malibu.
Mirich and a passenger of the Malibu, 54-year-old Laura Lubka, were dead on the scene. Three others were hurt, one was transported by air care to the hospital.
No one in either cars were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.