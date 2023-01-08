Two dead, several injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-80

UPDATE: (2:15 p.m.) - The Iowa State Patrol confirm two people were killed in a multi-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Johnson County.
Several others were injured in the accident along I-80 at Highway 1 at mile marker 246 around 5:40 a.m.. A total of 15 vehicles were involved in the crash, including nine semi-trucks after authorities say several drivers lost control of their vehicles and collided into one another.
As clean-up efforts continue at the scene, the two left lanes of I-80 Westbound have opened back up but the far right lane of I-80 Westbound is still closed.
Crews on scene hope to have everything back up and running as normal as soon as possible.
The accident is still under investigation.
Johnson County, Iowa (KWWL)- Iowa State Patrol Troopers confirmed part of westbound I-80 is shutdown between Highway 1 and Herbert Hoover Highway following an early morning crash. Eastbound lanes have since reopened.
Troopers say the roadway in both directions was slick and entirely covered in ice. It's unclear how many injuries were reported.
No other details- including what caused the crash or the severity of the injuries were reported. Drivers can expect westbound lanes to be closed for at least several hours and should avoid the area.
