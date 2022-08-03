Two dead after fatal crash in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash in Dubuque County Tuesday evening.
Emergency personnel responded to Highway 20 at mile marker 300 around 5:13 p.m.
According to Iowa State Patrol, 20-year-old Miranda Lynn Held and 21-year-old Samuel Jon Linck were traveling eastbound and tried passing other cars when they rear ended a sanitation vehicle waiting to turn on Old Castle Road.
Both Held and Linck were from Cedar Falls.
Dubuque County Sheriff, Dubuque County Medical Examiner, Dyersville Police, and several others were on scene.
This crash remains under investigation.