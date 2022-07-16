Two blazes extinguished in Rath Packing Company fire in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Waterloo Fire Department responded to a call of smoke inside the Rath Packing Company on Saturday afternoon.
According to the Department, the report of the fire occurred around 12:55 p.m. on 1550 Sycamore in Waterloo.
When crews arrived, one small fire was located on the northwest corner of the main floor. Additionally, another small fire was located on the top floor of the building.
Crews knocked out each of the fires with no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No other information is available at this time.