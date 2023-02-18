Two airlifted to Iowa City in Jones County crash

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)- Two people are hurt after a crash in Jones County early Saturday morning.
It happened in the 12000 block of Highway 38.
The Iowa State Patrol said a Chevy Impala heading eastbound crossed the center line and hit a Dodge Pickup heading the other direction head-on.
First responders airlifted both drivers, 19-year-old David Flores and 52-year-old Robbie Koster, to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Both Flores and Koster are from Wyoming, Iowa.
The state patrol said the crash is still under investigation.