Tubing safety highlights how fast danger acts on the water

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)-- Iowans are headed to area lakes and rivers to cool off during the summer with their favorite tubes in hand. But that fun can turn to tragedy quickly when on the water.
At George Wyth State Park, Maxx Rentals owner Jeremiah Schwake says he often gives renters advice before they head out on the lake.
"I tell them about strainers, trees, to watch trees, if you're going on the river watch water levels, leave a plan, if somebody doesn't know where you're going make sure somebody knows you're going out and when you're supposed to be back," he said.
He warns them not to underestimate the water.
"People don't expect or know what's in the water. They don't think about it," Schwake said. "The water is unforgiving— in a second, it's super dangerous. It's life-changing, so it needs to be taken seriously every second and responsibly."
Iowa DNR Park Manager Lori Eberhard recommends you know your route well before heading out, possibly even bringing a physical map in case of GPS malfunctions. She explains that not being prepared is when the danger begins.
"Some of the biggest things people forget about tubing safety is you can get in trouble real quick," she said. "All it takes is a couple of seconds, think about it, don't think, 'oh it's not going to happen to me' because that's when it does."
Floating debris and changing currents are among many things that often cause trouble for tubers.
"We have flooding— so trees move, things, debris moves, it's just a split second is all it takes, and it's a tragedy," adding, "the worst thing for us to do is to have to go find a body, and then tell the family that they're never coming home again."
One of the best safety precautions to take should already be on your boat-- a life jacket.
"I always tell them to wear a life vest, cause life vests, you know there's a reason they exist— it doesn't do any good if you just take it with you, doesn't hurt to wear it," Schwadke said.
"When you're on the river, regardless of what vessel you're on, wear a life jacket," Eberhard said. "We want you to go out and have a fun time, but a life jacket will save your life."