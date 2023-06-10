Trump, DeSantis other White House hopefuls to headline GOP dinner

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- Former President Donald Trump and other candidates vying for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 will headline the Iowa GOP's Lincoln Dinner fundraiser.
It will occur in Des Moines at the Iowa Events Center on July 28.
As of now, it is Trump's first scheduled trip back to the Hawkeye State since the Department of Justice charged him with dozens of criminal counts connected to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.
In an indictment unsealed Friday, prosecutors accused Trump of breaking seven different laws by hiding classified documents in rooms of his Mar-A-Lago estate, then resisted the Government's efforts to get them back.
Trump's chief rival in the race, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, will also speak at the event.
South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, Former Vice President Mike Pence, Former South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Perry Johnson, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder will all be in attendance.
They will join members of Iowa's congressional delegation and statewide Republican elected officials like Governor Kim Reynolds in Des Moines. After the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans hold all four U.S. House and both Senate seats and all but one statewide office.