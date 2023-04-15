Trucks collide Saturday morning in Independence; drivers receive only minor injuries

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) - Two truck drivers collided with one another Saturday morning in Independence.
The Independence Fire Department responded to the intersection of Otterville Boulevard and Jamestown Avenue at 10:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found one truck sitting in the middle of the road, and another lying in the east ditch.
The Fire Department helped reroute traffic in the area while crews worked to clean up the scene. Only minor injuries were reported, but it's unclear which of the drivers were hurt.
The Independence Fire Department was assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, The Independence Police Department, AMR Buchanan County, Hunters Towing and Recovery, and Roadside Towing and Collision Repair.