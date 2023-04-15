 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Central and Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 7 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts are expected
between noon Sunday to Sunday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Trucks collide Saturday morning in Independence; drivers receive only minor injuries

  • Updated
  • 0
041523 Independence Collision
Photo courtesy of City of Independence Iowa, Fire Department Facebook

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) - Two truck drivers collided with one another Saturday morning in Independence. 

The Independence Fire Department responded to the intersection of Otterville Boulevard and Jamestown Avenue at 10:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found one truck sitting in the middle of the road, and another lying in the east ditch. 

The Fire Department helped reroute traffic in the area while crews worked to clean up the scene. Only minor injuries were reported, but it's unclear which of the drivers were hurt. 

The Independence Fire Department was assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, The Independence Police Department, AMR Buchanan County, Hunters Towing and Recovery, and Roadside Towing and Collision Repair. 

