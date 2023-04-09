Trial date set for woman accused of starting large fire in Waukon

WAUKON, Iowa (KWWL)-- A trial date has been set for a woman accused of starting a large fire in Waukon last year.
Mindy Jones is being charged with first degree arson and animal abuse. Her jury trial is set for October 4th of this year in Allamakee County, after she waived her right to a speedy trial.
In the criminal complaint, Jones is accused of setting fire to her business Tin, Rust and Harmony on February 13th, 2022. The document concludes that Jones had financial motives to destroy the building and her business.
Fire investigators pinpointed two scenes of origin, one on the first floor of the building near an HVAC unit, the other behind the cash register.
The apartment complex above the business contained a dog which died in the fire. Both fires were found to be caused by an open flame next to combustible material. Jones has plead not guilty to both charges.