TRACKING: Winter weather advisory

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the area until 6 PM tonight.
Today: The snow has begun, and it is here to stay for today. Accumulations of 1-2 inches are expected today and roads are slick due to the snow being wet along with roads being cold enough for the snow to stick. High temperatures are expected to hover around the freezing mark throughout the day, so be careful as you are driving on the roads. Winds are light out of the northeast at 5-10 mph, so blowing snow should not be a factor.
Tonight: The snow showers are less likely but still stick around for the early night hours. Additional accumulations of about a trace to 1 inch are possible overnight. Low temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s with a northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Light snow showers are possible early, then chances diminish as the day goes on. Additional accumulations of about a trace to a half inch are possible. High temperatures stay steady around the freezing mark once again. Winds are stronger out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Travel isn’t as bad, but still take your time as the snow continues to be wet and could cause slick roads.
Thursday: Temperatures drop into the mid 20s and there are a few light snow showers possible. However, very little accumulation is expected out of these snow showers. Winds are breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. Blowing snow could be a factor as new snow that falls is drier.
Rest of the Week:We dry out for the rest of the week with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs drop to the low to mid 20s and low temperatures are in the single digits heading into next week.