...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

.A powerful winter storm will cross the region over the middle to
latter portions of the week and into the weekend. Confidence
continues to increase for a significant multi-faceted event
including possible blizzard conditions and extreme cold across
central Iowa. Forecast snow accumulations remain in some flux, but
any changes in projected snow totals will not greatly alter the
potential for blizzard conditions which would render travel
dangerous to impossible. Extreme cold will move as well and wind
chills will fall to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from Thursday
through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering
travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph
or greater may occur, especially later Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below or colder.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Friday night.
Blizzard conditions are most likely Thursday through Friday as
winds increase and are at their strongest, including after
snowfall subsides Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick and snow covered road conditions.
Blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions may reduce
visibilities to near zero at times. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as around 40 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

TRACKING: Winter storm watch Wednesday night through Saturday morning

The entire KWWL viewing area is under a winter storm watch from Wednesday night until Saturday morning.

TonightChance of light snow continues with up to an inch of accumulation possible. A cold front moves in early tomorrow morning from northwest to southeast, which creates a large temperature gradient across the area. Lows are as cold as -1 in the northwest, and as warm as the mid-teens in the southeast. Winds shift from the south to the northwest around 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: A calm and cool day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper single digits to the north and low 20s to the south. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday NightClouds move back in, and we have mostly cloudy skies. Lows are in the single digits with some possible below zero temps for our far northwestern areas. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: We start off the day dry and with cloudy skies. Highs are in the upper single digits and mid-teens. Winds are out of the east at 5-15 mph. The snow then arrives around 6 PM for our western areas, and then this is where the storm heavily picks up and our winter storm watch goes into effect. A full breakdown is in the next paragraph.

Thursday-SaturdayLet’s break this down by each component for the storm.

Snow: Snow starts late Wednesday night and falls nearly continuously until early Saturday morning. Snow totals are still fairly in question, but I would not be surprised to see 6+ inches of snow in many areas. The snow is going to be really dry and light, which makes it very easy to be picked up by the wind.

Wind: Wind starts to pick up during the afternoon hours on Thursday and stays strong through all of Saturday. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph at times, with continuous wind speeds at 20-30 mph. This is going to make travel extremely difficult because winds are going to be blowing the snow every which way, and visibilities are extremely reduced under these conditions. I’d HIGHLY suggest not to travel Thursday and Friday, as conditions are going to be near impossible to drive through. Travel on Tuesday or early on Wednesday if you must.

Cold: The cold is already here, but the really cold conditions arrive mid-day Thursday with wind chills as low as -40. But they are going to be in the -25 to -40 range from Thursday until Saturday night due to the strong northwesterly winds. Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes in these conditions.