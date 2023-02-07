 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into
Thursday Morning...

.A winter storm will impact the area with rain transitioning to
snow overnight Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning.
Moderate to at times heavy snow accumulations are possible,
especially towards northeast Iowa. A brief period of 1-2 inch per
hour snowfall rates will be possible overnight with impacts to
the morning commute expected.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Central to Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

TRACKING: Winter Storm Watch Wed Night-Thu AM

The weather is quiet tonight with temperatures a little colder than last night. Lots of sunshine is in the forecast for most of Tuesday. A few more clouds are forecast to move into the picture late in the day. It is warmer than Tuesday and will feel like spring with highs in the 30s and 40s. Sunshine and warm temperatures continue to melt the snow/ice. More snow is on the way.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This one is going to be tricky. The ground is warm and some of the precipitation is forecast to fall as a rain/snow mix initially. Precipitation is forecast to start between 9 pm and midnight from south to north. Areas north and west of Cedar Rapids could get locally heavy snow after midnight. Everyone gets snow Thursday morning before tapering off early in the afternoon. Several inches of snow are possible. (4-7” NW of Cedar Rapids and 1-4” SE of Cedar Rapids). Traveling Thursday morning could be difficult. Conditions improve during the afternoon and evening. Blowing snow is not much of a concern with the breezy conditions due to the nature of it being wet and heavy. It is good packing snow for snowman and snow forts. If you have to shovel, take it slow.

Clouds clear Friday as is remains breezy and a little colder.

Tonight: Clear and colder. Low: 21. Winds: SW 5 mph.  

Wednesday: AM: Sunny. PM: Partly cloudy.  High: 43. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Rain/Snow to snow likely.  Snow could be heavy at times. Low: 29. Winds: SE to NE 5-15 mph.   

Thursday: Morning snow tapers off around noon. Several inches of heavy wet snow are possible north of Cedar Rapids.  High: 35. Low: 20.

Friday: Decreasing cloud. High: 25. Low: 6.

