TRACKING: Winter Storm Warning

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for areas just south of Highway 20 and Dubuque County.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued along Highway 20.
Today: The rain has shut off as the first low pressure system pulls away, dragging a cold front through with it. That means we have already seen our highs for today around midnight and temperatures will hold steady or fall throughout today. This is due to a blustery northwest wind at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. It’ll feel chilly most of the day along with mostly cloudy skies.
Tonight: System number 2 moves in after midnight as a band of snow develops and expands through the night, especially along and south of Highway 20. Snowfall may become heavy at times, especially closer to Thursday morning, and blowing snow is possible with a breezy north-northeast wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, reducing visibility and making driving hazardous with covered roads. Lows are in the upper teens to mid 20s.
Thursday:Expect delays and cancellations along with very difficult/dangerous travel. Most of the morning and afternoon features steady snowfall, heavy at times, especially along and south of Highway 20. Highs are in the mid 20s, so the snow should be a fluffier snow. Snow tapers from west to east through the evening. Snowfall totals could be in the 4 to 8” range, roughly from along and just south of Highway 20and southward. There should be a sharp cutoff in the north, with 1-4” From Highway 18 to Highway 20, and very little north of Highway 18. Also, as breezy winds continue from the north-northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, blowing snow will be a problem with low visibility, especially in open areas.
Friday: Sunny but cooler after starting in the single digits once clouds decrease Thursday night. Highs climb to the low and mid 20s where snowfall is the deepest and the upper 20s in the far west and north. Winds are southwesterly at 10 to 15 mph.
Weekend: We climb back to mild temps for the weekend with partly cloudy skies. Highs are in the upper 30s for Saturday and low/mid 40s Sunday, but of course, you can knock off a few degrees for areas with fresh snow.