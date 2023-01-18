 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation Today
through Thursday Morning...

.A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and some rain will spread
northward across much of southern and central Iowa by this
afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates
of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times are expected at times from
early this evening and on through the evening, mainly across
central and northern Iowa. A light glazing of ice is also possible
especially over the south tonight as freezing drizzle becomes
possible. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in the
20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a significant
impact with this event. The snow will gradually end from southwest
to northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations less than one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east-central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Today to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute today and the
morning commute on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Winter Storm Tonight and Thursday Morning

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Thursday afternoon.

A wintry mix (rain/freezing rain/sleet/snow) is likely across our southern counties this evening and tonight. As you get north of Cedar Rapids there is less of a chance of a wintry mix. If there is, it will be for a shorter time before it changes to snow this evening.

Snow could be heavy at times overnight across northern Iowa. Southern counties will have a light wintry mix. The wind is gusty tonight and Thursday with gusts to 30 mph. This could reduce visibilities overnight. A little less of a concern during the day Thursday. Roads becomes slick this evening and will continue to be slick overnight and into Thursday. Main roads will improve Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.

This is a heavy/wet snow, so be careful when you shovel. The heavier snow amounts of 6-8” can be expected across northern Iowa. There is a sharp drop off in snow amounts south of a line from Cedar Rapids to Dubuque. South of this line will have 1” or less of snow.

 

Tonight: Breezy with east wind at 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.

North: Snow likely. Could be heavy at times. Low: upper 20s.

South: Wintry mix. Low: low 30s.   

Thursday: Light snow in the morning. Clouds and flurries in the afternoon.  Snow Totals: 6-8” north and trace to 1” south. Breezy with a NW wind at 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.  High: 32.

Thursday Night: Cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Low: 19. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.  

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 27.

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you