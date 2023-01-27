TRACKING: Winter Storm on Saturday

Weather Alert

...Band of Moderate to Heavy Snowfall Late Tonight into Saturday... .A relatively narrow band of moderate to heavy snowfall will develop late tonight and persist into Saturday over the northern half of Iowa. Amounts will be heaviest north of Highway 20 with a quick drop off in amounts on the southern side of the snowfall. The precipitation is likely to diminish later Saturday and may be mixed with freezing drizzle at times. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Areas of blowing snow are also expected on Saturday. * WHERE...Portions of central into northern Iowa. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of freezing drizzle may follow the heavier snowfall which may prolong travel difficulties. In addition, snowfall amounts are likely to drop off quickly within the southern row of counties in the advisory. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&