...Band of Moderate to Heavy Snowfall Late Tonight into Saturday...

.A relatively narrow band of moderate to heavy snowfall will
develop late tonight and persist into Saturday over the northern
half of Iowa. Amounts will be heaviest north of Highway 20 with a
quick drop off in amounts on the southern side of the snowfall.
The precipitation is likely to diminish later Saturday and may be
mixed with freezing drizzle at times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Areas of blowing snow are also expected on Saturday.

* WHERE...Portions of central into northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Cold wind chills
as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of freezing drizzle may
follow the heavier snowfall which may prolong travel
difficulties. In addition, snowfall amounts are likely to drop
off quickly within the southern row of counties in the advisory.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Winter Storm on Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from Cedar Rapids northward Saturday and Saturday night.

The sky becomes cloudy tonight as the winds lighten. Temperatures drop to near normal of 10 degrees. Light snow moves into eastern Iowa late tonight…after 4 AM.

Snow is likely throughout Saturday. Snow could be heavy at times in the morning and early afternoon. Travel will be difficult all day. The snow is a powdery snow. The gusty wind causes blowing snow and additional travel concerns. The snow intensity lightens up during the evening.

Scattered snow showers continue until about midnight when all the falling snow should end. Blowing snow continues to be a problem all night with wind gusts to 30 mph from the north. Temperatures drop into the single digits above and below zero.

Snow totals are 3-6” north of Cedar Rapids. South of Cedar Rapids snow totals are in the 1-3” range.

Sunshine returns Sunday, but it is cold with highs near 10. This arctic air hangs around through the entire week with dry conditions.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of snow late. Low: 11. Winds: N 5-10 mph.   

Saturday: 100% chance of snow. It will be heavy at times in the morning and early afternoon. Totals: 3-6” north of Cedar Rapids and 1-3” south. High: 17. Winds: NE 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph. Blowing snow is more likely in the afternoon and evening.

Saturday Night: Snow tapers off by midnight. Still breezy with blowing snow. Low: -2. Winds: N 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.  

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 10. Low: -8.

