TRACKING: Windy and colder tonight and Saturday morning

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected through early Saturday morning. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&