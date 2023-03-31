TRACKING: Windy and colder tonight and Saturday morning

Scattered snow showers are possible overnight with the potential for minor snow accumulation (Trace to 2”) north of Highway 20 by morning. Wind gusts tonight are near 50 mph from the west.
Clouds clear Saturday with temperatures much colder and a strong northwest wind. The wind diminishes Saturday night under a mostly clear sky.
Sunday is windy again, but also warmer with a mix of sun and clouds.
Tonight: Windy with a chance of light snow/flurries. Snow totals of trace to 2” north of Highway 20. Low: 30. Winds: W 15-30 mph. Gusts: 50 mph.
Saturday: Decreasing clouds, windy, and colder. High: 42.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 27. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy, and warmer. High: 64. Low: 36.
Monday: 20% chance of showers. High: 56.