TRACKING: Very nice late-summer day today

A Storm Track 7 Yellow ALERT DAY is already in effect for Sunday and next Tuesday as heat indices are forecast to top 100° and could be up to 105°, if not close to 110°. Significant heat and humidity will dominate the forecast starting this weekend in what will also be a very dry stretch.
Today: Conditions today look to be just about perfect, especially for a late-summer day! A sunny sky should be over the entire area today as high temperatures reach the upper 70s to 80° in some spots. Humidity will be fairly low as well with dew points down in the lower to middle 50s. Winds will blow out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Pleasant conditions remain in the forecast heading into the overnight hours. A few clouds may pass through, but otherwise, it looks mostly clear. Low temperatures will drop back down into the middle and upper 50s as winds change direction coming out of the southwest around 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: A slight increase in temperatures is expected with the southwesterly wind continuing on Wednesday. Highs will bump into the lower and middle 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Those southwesterly winds will be a bit breezy as well with winds blowing around 10-20 mph and gusting as high as 30 mph. Dew points will increase a bit as well into the lower 60s, making for a slightly humid feel. A cold front will pass through the area during the overnight hours of Wednesday leading to another change in wind direction, mostly out of the northwest. This will also bring a slight chance of showers and storms, primarily for northeastern counties of the viewing area.
Thursday: Once the cold front passes through another pleasant summer day is on tap. High temperatures will settle into the upper 70s to near 80° similar to Tuesday and winds will blow out of the northwest around 10-20 mph, making for another breezy day. Humidity levels drop as well with dew points back in the middle 50s. These pleasant conditions look to end quickly, however, as temperatures ramp up heading into the upcoming weekend.
Upcoming Weekend: A mostly sunny sky and dry conditions persist Friday through Sunday with a south breeze around 5-15 mph. Temperatures look to climb with each passing day as well, sitting in the middle 80s on Friday, lower 90s on Saturday, and middle 90s on Sunday. Humidity will be on the rise with increasing dew points. This will allow heat index values to reach the upper 90s on Saturday and possibly over 100° on Sunday.