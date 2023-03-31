TRACKING: TORNADO WATCH

Weather Alert

...THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. STRONG LONG LIVED TORNADOES MAY OCCUR... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 93 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 41 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IOWA BOONE DALLAS GRUNDY HAMILTON HARDIN JASPER MARSHALL POLK POWESHIEK STORY TAMA WEBSTER IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA BUTLER CERRO GORDO FRANKLIN HANCOCK HUMBOLDT WINNEBAGO WORTH WRIGHT IN NORTHEAST IOWA BLACK HAWK BREMER IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA APPANOOSE CLARKE DECATUR LUCAS MADISON MAHASKA MARION MONROE RINGGOLD UNION WARREN WAYNE IN SOUTHEAST IOWA DAVIS WAPELLO IN SOUTHWEST IOWA ADAIR ADAMS TAYLOR IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA GREENE GUTHRIE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALLERTON, ALLISON, AMES, APLINGTON, BAYARD, BEDFORD, BELMOND, BLOOMFIELD, BOONE, BRITT, CARLISLE, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE, CHARITON, CLARION, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, CORNING, CORYDON, CRESTON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART, EAGLE GROVE, EARLHAM, ELDORA, FONTANELLE, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER, GLADBROOK, GREENE, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL, GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT, HUMESTON, INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, KNOXVILLE, LAKE MILLS, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON, MANLY, MARSHALLTOWN, MASON CITY, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, NEWTON, NORTHWOOD, NORWALK, OSCEOLA, OSKALOOSA, OTTUMWA, PANORA, PARKERSBURG, PELLA, PERRY, REINBECK, SEYMOUR, SHELL ROCK, STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY, WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET. ...THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. STRONG LONG LIVED TORNADOES MAY OCCUR... * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... NUMEROUS TORNADOES EXPECTED WITH A FEW INTENSE TORNADOES LIKELY. WIDESPREAD LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 3 INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY. WIDESPREAD DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH LIKELY. PROBABILITY TABLE: PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES : >95% PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES : 90% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS : 90% PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH : 10% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS : 80% PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES : 60% PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : >95% MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/ : NE 45