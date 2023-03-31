TRACKING: TORNADO WATCH

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. STRONG LONG LIVED
TORNADOES MAY OCCUR...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 93 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 41 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                GRUNDY
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JASPER
MARSHALL              POLK                  POWESHIEK
STORY                 TAMA                  WEBSTER

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER                CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN
HANCOCK               HUMBOLDT              WINNEBAGO
WORTH                 WRIGHT

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK            BREMER

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             CLARKE                DECATUR
LUCAS                 MADISON               MAHASKA
MARION                MONROE                RINGGOLD
UNION                 WARREN                WAYNE

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DAVIS                 WAPELLO

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 TAYLOR

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

GREENE                GUTHRIE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALLERTON,
ALLISON, AMES, APLINGTON, BAYARD, BEDFORD, BELMOND, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONE, BRITT, CARLISLE, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE,
CHARITON, CLARION, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, CORNING,
CORYDON, CRESTON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART, EAGLE GROVE,
EARLHAM, ELDORA, FONTANELLE, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER,
GLADBROOK, GREENE, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL, GRUNDY CENTER,
GUTHRIE CENTER, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT, HUMESTON, INDIANOLA,
IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, KNOXVILLE, LAKE MILLS, LAMONI,
LENOX, LEON, MANLY, MARSHALLTOWN, MASON CITY, MOUNT AYR,
NEW MARKET, NEWTON, NORTHWOOD, NORWALK, OSCEOLA, OSKALOOSA,
OTTUMWA, PANORA, PARKERSBURG, PELLA, PERRY, REINBECK, SEYMOUR,
SHELL ROCK, STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE,
WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY, WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET.

...THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. STRONG LONG LIVED
TORNADOES MAY OCCUR...

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

NUMEROUS TORNADOES EXPECTED WITH A FEW INTENSE TORNADOES LIKELY.
WIDESPREAD LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 3
INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY.
WIDESPREAD DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH LIKELY.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        : >95%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  90%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  90%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  10%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  80%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  60%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : >95%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  NE 45

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central and southern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fire weather concerns remain across
southern Iowa today, especially later this afternoon when
relative humidity values begin to fall. The combination of
strong west winds and humidity levels falling to around 35 to
40 percent will produce very high fire danger by later this
afternoon. Any fires that do occur may be difficult to
control.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

TRACKING: TORNADO WATCH

  • Updated
  • 0

Severe weather likely today.

***A tornado watch is in effect for the entire viewing area until 8 PM. Dangerous and violent tornadoes are possible, along with damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph or more and golf ball size hail.***

TodayThe low is drawing into western Iowa with the warm front still stalled across Highway 18. North of the front, it is cloudy and rainy with temps in the 50s or below. South of the front, there is sunshine, 60s, and dew points in the 50s with a breezy south wind. That means that the atmosphere is destabilizing rapidly and will continue to do so as we head towards highs in the 60s and 70s, and dew pints in the 60s.

2 rounds of severe weather are possible. One round moving in from the south and scraping across our southeastern counties from about noon to 4 PM. These storms may produce large hail, tornadoes, and damaging winds. For round 2, we have more than ample ingredients for severe weather to develop near the low and cold front as it sweeps in from the west. Storms likely initiate near or just east of I-35 around noon or 1 PM and will track to the northeast very quickly. These could start as supercells, or rotating storms, initially capable of producing very large hail in addition to tornadoes, some strong and long-tracking as well as damaging wind gusts. Continuing to the east, they grow into a line or a broken line of supercells, where damaging winds and tornadoes would be the main threat. They move out of our eastern counties by 8 PM.

Bottom line: Widespread severe activity is expected, with some storms capable of being long-lived, widespread, and intense in nature. Tornadoes, some strong and long-tracking, significant damaging wind gusts, and some very large hail initially will all be possible. You may not have a lot of time to seek shelter as storms move very quickly. Timing is from 1 to 8 PM.

Tonight: Once the storms clear and cold front passes, there may be a dry slot giving us some clearing. This is followed by increasing clouds late this evening and scattered snow showers through Saturday morning as temps tumble down to the upper 20s to low 30s. Most see less than 1”, but more than 1” will be possible north of Highway 20. Winds will be very strong from the northwest, sustained at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for our southern counties this afternoon through the midday hour of Saturday. Wind chills fall to the teens and 20s.

Weekend: Clouds decrease Saturday as we become sunny. Winds also diminish through the day with highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds pick back up from the southwest Sunday and will be strong, bringing highs to the low and mid 60s.