TRACKING: TORNADO WATCH until 7 pm Saturday

The National Weather Service in Des Moines  has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Black Hawk County in northeastern Iowa...
Southwestern Bremer County in northeastern Iowa...
North central Grundy County in central Iowa...
Southeastern Butler County in north central Iowa...

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 420 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Parkersburg,
or 13 miles south of Allison, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
New Hartford around 430 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Shell
Rock, Janesville, Waverly Municipal Airport, Waverly and Denver.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central, north
central and northeastern Iowa.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 370 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 42 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                GRUNDY
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JASPER
MARSHALL              POLK                  POWESHIEK
STORY                 TAMA                  WEBSTER

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER                CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN
HANCOCK               HUMBOLDT              KOSSUTH
WINNEBAGO             WORTH                 WRIGHT

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK            BREMER

IN NORTHWEST IOWA

POCAHONTAS

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             CLARKE                DECATUR
LUCAS                 MADISON               MAHASKA
MARION                MONROE                UNION
WARREN                WAYNE

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DAVIS                 WAPELLO

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

CALHOUN               CARROLL               GREENE
GUTHRIE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALGONA,
ALLERTON, ALLISON, AMES, APLINGTON, BAYARD, BELMOND, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONE, BRITT, CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE,
CHARITON, CLARION, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, CORYDON,
CRESTON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART, EAGLE GROVE, EARLHAM,
ELDORA, FONDA, FONTANELLE, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER,
GILMORE CITY, GLADBROOK, GREENE, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL,
GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT, HUMESTON,
INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, KNOXVILLE, LAKE CITY,
LAKE MILLS, LAMONI, LAURENS, LEON, MANLY, MANSON, MARSHALLTOWN,
MASON CITY, NEWTON, NORTHWOOD, NORWALK, OSCEOLA, OSKALOOSA,
OTTUMWA, PANORA, PARKERSBURG, PELLA, PERRY, POCAHONTAS, POMEROY,
REINBECK, ROCKWELL CITY, ROLFE, SEYMOUR, SHELL ROCK, STUART,
TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY,
WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

A COUPLE TORNADOES POSSIBLE.
SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2.5
INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY.
SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  40%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  40%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  60%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  60%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS :  90%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  NE 35

TRACKING: TORNADO WATCH until 7 pm Saturday

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 7 PM Saturday. The primary threat is large hail and high winds. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.

Scattered showers and storms continue through the rest of the afternoon and evening. The severe threat ends this evening. Isolated showers/storms are still possible overnight. The overnight storms are not expected to be severe.  

Sunday is a cloudy day with scattered showers on and off through the day. It is also a windy day with gusts to 30 mph from the west. This combination keeps our temperatures cooler than normal with highs in the 70s.

Clouds linger Sunday night and so does the gusty wind. The wind starts to turn to the northwest.

The first half of Monday is cloudy with a few light showers possible. As the low-pressure system moves away the clouds gradually clear from west to east during the afternoon. Highs are still in the 70s with a gusty northwest wind to 30 mph.

____________________

Tonight: Chance of showers/storms with strong to severe storms possible into the evening.  Low: 64. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.  

Sunday: Cloudy and windy with a 60% chance of showers. High: 75. Winds: W 15-25 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Cloudy and windy. Low: 61. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.  

Monday: Clouds and isolated showers in the morning with slow clearing in the afternoon and still windy. High: 77. Low: 57.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 84. Winds: N 10-15 mph. 

