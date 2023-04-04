TRACKING: Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 pm

TORNADO WATCH is in effect for areas along and south of Highway 20 until 10 PM. Large hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes are possible.
Scattered strong to severe storms are expected until about 10 pm. Several tornadoes and a couple of intense tornadoes are likely. Widespread large hail and isolated very large hail of 3.5” in diameter (baseball to softball size) are likely. Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph are likely.
After midnight, isolated strong to severe storms are possible until about 4 AM.
Clouds clear early in the morning and the sky is mostly sunny most of the day. It is a cooler day with strong west winds. The sky remains clear Wednesday night and temperatures are cooler than normal. The wind backs off a little, but it is still breezy.
Saturday through Sunday is mainly dry except a few light showers possible on Sunday. Temperatures warm into the upper 60s and low 70s for the weekend.
Tonight: 80% chance of storms before midnight. 40% chance of storms after midnight. Low: 42. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very windy, and cooler. High: 46. Winds: W 20-30 mph. Gusts: 50 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear and breezy. Low: 27. Winds: W 10-20. Gusts: 30 mph.
Thursday: Sunny and breezy. High: 50.