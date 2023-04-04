TRACKING: Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 pm

 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 115 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 35 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                GRUNDY
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JASPER
MARSHALL              POLK                  POWESHIEK
STORY                 TAMA                  WEBSTER

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             CLARKE                DECATUR
LUCAS                 MADISON               MAHASKA
MARION                MONROE                RINGGOLD
UNION                 WARREN                WAYNE

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DAVIS                 WAPELLO

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 CASS
TAYLOR

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

AUDUBON               CARROLL               GREENE
GUTHRIE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALLERTON,
AMES, ATLANTIC, AUDUBON, BAYARD, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD, BOONE,
CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE, CHARITON,
CONRAD, CORNING, CORYDON, CRESTON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DYSART,
EARLHAM, ELDORA, EXIRA, FONTANELLE, FORT DODGE, GLADBROOK,
GREENFIELD, GRINNELL, GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HUMESTON,
INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KNOXVILLE, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON,
MARSHALLTOWN, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, NEWTON, NORWALK, OSCEOLA,
OSKALOOSA, OTTUMWA, PANORA, PELLA, PERRY, REINBECK, SEYMOUR,
STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, WEBSTER CITY,
WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

SEVERAL TORNADOES AND A COUPLE INTENSE TORNADOES LIKELY.
WIDESPREAD LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 3.5
INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY.
SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH LIKELY.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  80%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  60%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  60%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  90%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  60%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : >95%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  E 40

TRACKING: Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 pm

TORNADO WATCH is in effect for areas along and south of Highway 20 until 10 PM. Large hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes are possible.

Scattered strong to severe storms are expected until about 10 pm. Several tornadoes and a couple of intense tornadoes are likely. Widespread large hail and isolated very large hail of 3.5” in diameter (baseball to softball size) are likely. Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph are likely.  

After midnight, isolated strong to severe storms are possible until about 4 AM.

Clouds clear early in the morning and the sky is mostly sunny most of the day. It is a cooler day with strong west winds. The sky remains clear Wednesday night and temperatures are cooler than normal. The wind backs off a little, but it is still breezy.

Saturday through Sunday is mainly dry except a few light showers possible on Sunday. Temperatures warm into the upper 60s and low 70s for the weekend.

Tonight: 80% chance of storms before midnight. 40% chance of storms after midnight. Low: 42. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.  

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very windy, and cooler. High: 46. Winds: W 20-30 mph. Gusts: 50 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear and breezy. Low: 27. Winds: W 10-20. Gusts: 30 mph.  

Thursday: Sunny and breezy. High: 50. 

