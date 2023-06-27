TRACKING: Today and Wednesday are ALERT DAYS due to poor air quality

Today and Wednesday are YELLOW ALERT DAYS from the StormTrack 7 Weather Team. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the whole area through Wednesday. For info on what an Alert Day is, click here.
Today: Haze from the Canadian wildfire smoke is the topic of the day. Winds are out of the northeast around 5-10 mph, which has pulled plenty of smoke into our area and reduced our air quality into the unhealthy category. Air quality will continue to be a concern through the afternoon. We have mostly sunny skies and highs climb into the mid to upper 80s.
Tonight: We begin the night mostly clear, but clouds increase across the area overnight as scattered showers and storms move into the area from the west. Some of the storms may be strong with gusty winds. Winds are out of the southeast around 5-10 mph, which pulls smoke back into our area that has drifted south through the day on Tuesday. Air quality continues to be a concern as a result, with lows falling into the mid 60s.
Wednesday: We have scattered showers and storms across the area. Some of the storms may be strong to severe, with the main threat being damaging wind and hail. We are more humid, as well, with dew points climbing into the mid 60s. Winds are out of the southeast around 10-15 mph, which continues to give us air quality issues from the lingering smoke and haze from the Canadian wildfire smoke.
Rest of the week: Our winds shift from southeasterly to northwesterly on Thursday, which helps to clear out most of the smoke and haze from our area and improves our air quality. A stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out for Thursday afternoon, and our rain chances increase on Friday. Some of the storms may be strong and contain gusty winds.