TRACKING: The first of a few frigid nights

Many counties across the KWWL viewing area are under a wind chill advisory from 2 AM to 10 AM Monday.
Tonight: Besides some flurries, the snow is out of the way, and we have mostly cloudy skies tonight. However, the cold really kicks in, with wind chills in the -15 to -25 range. Make sure if you have to commute tomorrow that your car is able to start tonight and have an emergency kit with you in the event of your car stalling.
Monday: We see some sunshine tomorrow, but highs are in the single digits with maybe an isolated 10 degree high. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-15 mph, keeping wind chills throughout the day in the -10 to -20 range.
Monday Night: This is the coldest night of the year so far and might be for the rest of winter. Skies are partly cloudy, and winds are light out of the northwest. This means lows drop in the double digits below zero in many of our northwestern areas. Wind chills this night are in the -20 to -30 range, and I’d expect a wind chill advisory to be eventually issued for this overnight period.
Tuesday: Those winds do shift to the southwest for the day on Tuesday, meaning temperatures jump back into the teens. It’s not a huge improvement, but it’s a good start. Skies are mostly sunny.
Rest of the Week: We see plenty of sunshine through Friday, with temperatures back into the 30s by the weekend. Also, no snow chances currently throughout the entire 10 day forecast.