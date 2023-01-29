TRACKING: The first of a few frigid nights

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Monday Morning... .Wind chills will be bitter cold into the morning hours over portions of northern Iowa. Expect periods of wind chills values into the teens and 20s below zero. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Iowa. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&