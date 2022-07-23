TRACKING: Strong to severe storms this evening

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for our northern counties until 7 PM tonight.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of Eastern Iowa until 8 PM tonight.
Tonight: Strong to severe storms continue along our northern counties through the early evening. Storms may produce damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, 2” hail, an isolated tornado, and several inches of rain. Local flash flooding may occur due to training storms or storms that form and track over the same locations. We’ll get a break sometime in the early evening, before storms fire out west ahead of a cold front, arrive in our area around 8-10 pm, and track through the area overnight. This second set of storms may produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. Storms should exit east/southeast by early Sunday morning. Winds shift from southwest to northwest at 5-15 mph. Low temperatures are warm and are around 70 degrees.
Sunday: Partly cloudy, but not as hot and humid for Sunday. Northwest winds are at 10-15 mph. High temperatures warm to the low to mid 80s.
Sunday Night: A few clouds remain Sunday night. Low temperatures fall to the 60 degree mark.
Next Week: Showers and storms return to the forecast for the first half of the work week. The severe threat looks low at this time. Temperatures remain in the 80s for the rest of the work week.