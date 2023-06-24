TRACKING: Strong to severe storms possible today

Today is a YELLOW ALERT DAY. A good portion of the KWWL viewing area is under a level 2 risk for severe weather for this afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats, with a tornado or two also possible.
Today:The outlook for severe weather today remains largely the same as it did yesterday, but that doesn’t mean things may not change later this afternoon. For now, 3 PM until midnight is the main time frame for the severe weather chance. There is an initial line of storms out to our west that are expected to weaken once they get here this morning, but we still could see some showers and storms on our western edge. The farther west you are, the more likely you are to see these morning storms. After that, the instability factor (heating) is a big key for our severe chances. If those initial line of storms stick around, and/or we see a lot of cloud cover, our severe chances are limited and we see regular showers and storms. However, if the sun peeks through, severe chances are more likely this afternoon and evening. Be careful today and stay weather aware. Highs are in the upper 80s and low 90s with muggy dew points in the low to mid 60s. Winds are breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Our severe chance wraps up around midnight, with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Showers and some isolated storms are possible on and off through the day Sunday, but these storms are not expected to be severe. We are cooler with a cold front moving through, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds are strong out of the west at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.
Monday: Some light showers are possible to the northeast, otherwise skies are partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds are strong out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.
Rest of the Week: We warm back into the 80s on Tuesday, with a few storm chances Wednesday through Friday.