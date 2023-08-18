TRACKING: STORM TRACK 7 ALERTS DAYS Saturday through Thursday

STORM TRACK 7 ALERT DAYS are Saturday through Thursday due to the heat index reaching 100+.
Friday has been a comfortable day and I hope you were able to enjoy some of it before it gets hot and humid starting tomorrow. The wind increases from the south during the day as does the heat and humidity. The heat index, in the afternoon, is forecast to be near 100 for a few locations.
The weather pattern of hot and humid days with dry conditions continues through Thursday next week. The hottest days are Tue/Wed/Thu with the heat index near 110 each day. These days are also near record highs. Overnight lows through next week are warm as well with temperatures in the 70s.
The following weekend (Aug 26-27) is back to normal with highs in the mid-80s. Little to no rain is in the forecast for the next ten days.
Tonight: Clear and not as cool. Low: 64. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. High: 95. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph. Heat Index: 95-103.
Saturday Night: Clear, warm, and humid. Low: 71. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. High: 95. Heat Index: 100+. Low: 72.
Monday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. High: 95. Heat Index: 100+. Low: 72.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. High: 100. Heat Index: 105+.