Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 110 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Monday
afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

TRACKING: STORM TRACK 7 ALERTS DAYS Saturday through Thursday

STORM TRACK 7 ALERT DAYS are Saturday through Thursday due to the heat index reaching 100+.

Friday has been a comfortable day and I hope you were able to enjoy some of it before it gets hot and humid starting tomorrow. The wind increases from the south during the day as does the heat and humidity. The heat index, in the afternoon, is forecast to be near 100 for a few locations. 

The weather pattern of hot and humid days with dry conditions continues through Thursday next week. The hottest days are Tue/Wed/Thu with the heat index near 110 each day. These days are also near record highs. Overnight lows through next week are warm as well with temperatures in the 70s.

The following weekend (Aug 26-27) is back to normal with highs in the mid-80s. Little to no rain is in the forecast for the next ten days.

_________________

Tonight: Clear and not as cool. Low: 64. Winds: S 5-10 mph.   

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. High: 95. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph. Heat Index: 95-103. 

Saturday Night: Clear, warm, and humid.  Low: 71. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.  

Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. High: 95. Heat Index: 100+. Low: 72. 

Monday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. High: 95. Heat Index: 100+. Low: 72. 

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. High: 100. Heat Index: 105+.

