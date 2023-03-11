 Skip to main content
...Wintry Precipitation Will Continue to Track Across The Area
This Afternoon...

Moderate to heavy snowfall or wintry mix will continue to move
through the area this afternoon and evening. Mostly snow will
fall north of I-80, while a mix of rain, snow and sleet will fall
further south.

A band of heavy snowfall moving through central Iowa is producing
the highest accumulations, mainly on grass/vegetation and
elevated surfaces. Warm pavement temperatures will help to melt snow on roads,
however, areas of heavier snowfall will see snow and slush
accumulation. Roads along this band moving northwest through the
area will see conditions quickly deteriorate.

TRACKING: Snow into the night

Snow continues to move from west to east this evening. The road temperatures will get cold enough this evening the snow will begin to stick. This will make the roads slick if you are heading out this evening/tonight. The wind diminishes this evening and is light overnight.

Snow tapers off before sunrise with a total of 1-3” in most locations. Isolated 4” snow amounts are possible. It is a heavy/wet snow. A good packing snow but use caution when shoveling.

Sunday is a breezy day but blowing snow doesn’t appear to be a big problem since the snow is a heavy/wet snow. Clouds linger through the day with flurries in the afternoon. A brief snow shower can not be ruled out, but no accumulation is expected.

Tonight: Snow. 1-3”. There might be a few isolated 4” amounts.  Low: 29. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.  

Sunday: Cloudy and breezy with a few flurries. High: 32. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Cloudy and breezy. Lo w: 21. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.  

Monday: Cloudy and breezy. High: 30. 

