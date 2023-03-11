TRACKING: Snow into the night

Snow continues to move from west to east this evening. The road temperatures will get cold enough this evening the snow will begin to stick. This will make the roads slick if you are heading out this evening/tonight. The wind diminishes this evening and is light overnight.
Snow tapers off before sunrise with a total of 1-3” in most locations. Isolated 4” snow amounts are possible. It is a heavy/wet snow. A good packing snow but use caution when shoveling.
Sunday is a breezy day but blowing snow doesn’t appear to be a big problem since the snow is a heavy/wet snow. Clouds linger through the day with flurries in the afternoon. A brief snow shower can not be ruled out, but no accumulation is expected.
Tonight: Snow. 1-3”. There might be a few isolated 4” amounts. Low: 29. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Cloudy and breezy with a few flurries. High: 32. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Sunday Night: Cloudy and breezy. Lo w: 21. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Monday: Cloudy and breezy. High: 30.