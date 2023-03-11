TRACKING: Snow into the night

Weather Alert

...Wintry Precipitation Will Continue to Track Across The Area This Afternoon... Moderate to heavy snowfall or wintry mix will continue to move through the area this afternoon and evening. Mostly snow will fall north of I-80, while a mix of rain, snow and sleet will fall further south. A band of heavy snowfall moving through central Iowa is producing the highest accumulations, mainly on grass/vegetation and elevated surfaces. Warm pavement temperatures will help to melt snow on roads, however, areas of heavier snowfall will see snow and slush accumulation. Roads along this band moving northwest through the area will see conditions quickly deteriorate.