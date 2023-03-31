TRACKING: Severe weather looks likely this afternoon

***A Level 4 out of 5 risk for severe weather is in effect for this afternoon and evening for areas along and south of Highway 20, with a Level 3 out of 5 in the north. All modes of severe weather are possible. More details are below.***
Today: The warm front has stalled along Highway 18 and has been the focus of some non-severe showers and storms overnight. While some isolated activity is still possible this morning, most of the area remains dry and we may even see some breaks in the cloud cover towards the midday hours which is going to significantly destabilize the atmosphere. This also happens as temperatures climb to the 60s and 70s and dew points climb to the 50s, if not the 60s. This is all being fetched by a southerly wind at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph, caused by a deepening upper level low and surface low pressure system to our west a bit.
We have more than ample ingredients for severe weather to develop near the low and cold front as it sweeps in from the west. Storms likely initiate near or just east of I-35 around noon or 1 PM and will track to the northeast very quickly. These could start as supercells, or rotating storms, initially capable of producing very large hail in addition to tornadoes, some strong and long-tracking as well as damaging wind gusts. Continuing to the east, they grow into a line or a broken line of supercells, where damaging winds and tornadoes would be the main threat. They move out of our eastern counties by 7 PM.
Bottom line: Widespread severe activity is expected, with some storms capable of being long-lived, widespread, and intense in nature. Tornadoes, some strong and long-tracking, significant damaging wind gusts, and some very large hail initially will all be possible. You may not have a lot of time to seek shelter as storms move very quickly. Timing is from 1 to 7 PM.
Tonight: Once the storms clear and cold front passes, there may be a dry slot giving us some clearing. This is followed by increasing clouds late this evening and scattered snow showers through Saturday morning as temps tumble down to the upper 20s to low 30s. Most see less than 1”, but more than 1” will be possible north of Highway 20. Winds will be very strong from the northwest, sustained at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for our southern counties this afternoon through the midday hour of Saturday. Wind chills fall to the teens and 20s.
Weekend: Clouds decrease Saturday as we become sunny. Winds also diminish through the day with highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds pick back up from the southwest Sunday and will be strong, bringing highs to the low and mid 60s.