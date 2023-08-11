TRACKING: Severe thunderstorm watch until 10 PM

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for Winneshiek and Allamakee Counties, as well as Howard and Crawford (WI) County until 10 PM tonight. The main threat is damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, as well as potentially some heavy rain and small hail.
Today: After a dousing of rain early this morning, the atmosphere is recovering quickly. A mostly sunny sky heats temperatures up to the mid 80s to near 90 this afternoon. We’ll have a south wind shifting to the west at 5 to 15 mph, and dew points remain in the mid to upper 60s, so it’ll still be fairly humid.
Tonight: A cold front moves in from the northwest developing storms by about 8 PM in our northern/northwest counties. These will not be as widespread as this morning but may be strong with an isolated severe warning possible. They should track to the southeast through the evening and overnight hours with the cold front kicking up some scattered showers and storms along the way. Most of the activity ends by 2 AM with skies clearing afterwards. Lows fall to the low and mid 60s as winds shift to the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: It should be a gorgeous start to the weekend with a sunny sky and lower humidity thanks to dew points falling to the upper 50s. It’ll be warm though with highs in the low to upper 80s. Winds are northwesterly at 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Clouds increase through Sunday with rain showers possible later in the afternoon. Showers and storms become likely for Sunday night, but luckily the severe threat has shifted away. Highs should be in the low to mid 80s with a bump in humidity levels.
Next Week: Monday is cool and windy with a chance of showers. Highs are in the 70s. We’ll warm through the middle of the week with a slight chance of storms Thursday.