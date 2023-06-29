 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Advisory Continues for the Eastern Half of Iowa
Through Midnight Thursday Night...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has extended an Air
Quality Advisory for the Eastern half of Iowa through Thursday
night.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to remain elevated today and persist in these areas
through midnight Thursday night. Elevated levels of fine
particulates may be a concern over the next several days as the
smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

TRACKING: Severe thunderstorm watch until 1 PM

A yellow alert day is in effect for today due to unhealthy air and severe storm chances.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 1 PM for Keokuk and Washington Counties. Large hail up to 2 inches in diameter and wind gusts up to 70 mph is possible. 

An air quality alert is in effect for the entire eastern Iowa area until midnight tonight.

Today: Another day of dealing with the unhealthy air due to wildfire smoke in Canada. An air quality alert is in place until midnight tonight. Be careful if you have to be outside. The good news is that the air quality improves through the day. We also have the chance for strong to severe storms. For now, the main line is out west and is headed our way. The timing on this is now until 1 PM. Areas north of highway 20 likely won't see any rain today. Other than that, it is hot with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Dew points are high too in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds increase overnight with a chance of storms late, especially along highway 30 and southward. Lows are in the mid to upper 60s with a northerly wind at 5-10 mph.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms are possible along highway 20 and southward with a few of them possibly strong in our far southern areas Friday morning and early afternoon. The air quality improves but there is still plenty of elevated smoke. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s with a few 90s possible. Dew points remain higher in the mid 60s. Winds are out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Saturday: The chance of showers and storms continue through the day on Saturday. As with the other storms, the farther south you are, the better chance you have of seeing rain. Highs drop into the low to mid 80s with a northerly wind at 5-10 mph.

SundayShowers and storms possible through the afternoon hours, with clearing skies late. Highs are in the mid 80s with a northerly wind at 5-10 mph.

