TRACKING: Severe thunderstorm watch until 1 PM

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 1 PM for Keokuk and Washington Counties. Large hail up to 2 inches in diameter and wind gusts up to 70 mph is possible.
An air quality alert is in effect for the entire eastern Iowa area until midnight tonight.
Today: Another day of dealing with the unhealthy air due to wildfire smoke in Canada. An air quality alert is in place until midnight tonight. Be careful if you have to be outside. The good news is that the air quality improves through the day. We also have the chance for strong to severe storms. For now, the main line is out west and is headed our way. The timing on this is now until 1 PM. Areas north of highway 20 likely won't see any rain today. Other than that, it is hot with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Dew points are high too in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clouds increase overnight with a chance of storms late, especially along highway 30 and southward. Lows are in the mid to upper 60s with a northerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Friday: Scattered showers and storms are possible along highway 20 and southward with a few of them possibly strong in our far southern areas Friday morning and early afternoon. The air quality improves but there is still plenty of elevated smoke. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s with a few 90s possible. Dew points remain higher in the mid 60s. Winds are out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: The chance of showers and storms continue through the day on Saturday. As with the other storms, the farther south you are, the better chance you have of seeing rain. Highs drop into the low to mid 80s with a northerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Showers and storms possible through the afternoon hours, with clearing skies late. Highs are in the mid 80s with a northerly wind at 5-10 mph.