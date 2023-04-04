TRACKING: Severe Thunderstorm Watch through the overnight

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for areas along and north of Highway 20 until 1 AM Wednesday. Another SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for areas south of Highway 20 until 4 AM Wednesday. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible.
Scattered strong to severe storms are expected until about 4 AM. Large hail possibly up to ping pong size (1.50 inches) and damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph. The threat of wind gusts takes over the threat of hail as the night progresses and the line of storms becomes more organized.
Clouds clear early in the morning and the sky is mostly sunny most of the day. It is a cooler day with strong west winds. The sky remains clear Wednesday night and temperatures are cooler than normal. The wind backs off a little, but it is still breezy.
Saturday through Sunday is mainly dry except a few light showers possible on Sunday. Temperatures warm into the upper 60s and low 70s for the weekend.
Tonight: 80% chance of storms before midnight. 40% chance of storms after midnight. Low: 42. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very windy, and cooler. High: 46. Winds: W 20-30 mph. Gusts: 50 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear and breezy. Low: 27. Winds: W 10-20. Gusts: 30 mph.
Thursday: Sunny and breezy. High: 50.