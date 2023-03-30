TRACKING: Severe threats increase for Friday PM

***A Level 4 out of 5 risk for severe weather is in effect for Friday afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather are possible. More details are below.***
Today: A warm front approaches and gradually moves from south to north through the day, reaching Highway 18 around the late evening. We start with a cold morning as temps range from the low 20s to mid 30s as cloud cover has developed overhead. Skies remain mostly cloudy today with the slight chance of rain showers north of Highway 20, mainly in the afternoon as the warm front moves in. Once the front passes you, temperatures surge and winds pick up from the south-southeast. Highs climb to the upper 50s to mid 60s this evening along and south of Highway 20 but will be closer to the low and mid 50s in the north. Winds become sustained at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.
Tonight: As we are now in the warm sector of the system, lows remain in the upper 40s to mid 50s! Winds remain strong from the south at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Scattered showers and non-severe storms may develop around or after midnight in central and eastern Iowa and continue into early Friday morning with otherwise cloudy skies.
Friday: Straggling or sporadic showers, along with the clouds, remain possible through Friday morning towards midday, but this will be a relative lull in activity. This could limit instability, but pockets of clearing are expected especially into central Iowa, destabilizing the atmosphere. This coincides with temperatures climbing into the 60s and low 70s (warmest of the year!), with dew points in the 50s if not 60s. Winds are southerly and strong at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to around 35 mph.
So, there we have instability rapidly building through the morning in the middle of the state and modest moisture. We will also have strong forcing and wind shear throughout the atmosphere and lots of lift, including a surface low in north central Iowa and cold front approaching from the west. We’ll have ample ingredients for fast-moving, supercellular storms to develop in the early afternoon in central Iowa that will move into our western counties around 2-4 PM and will continue east through the evening (out of our eastern counties by 7 PM) as they grow into more of a line instead of individual storms.
Widespread severe activity is expected, with some storms capable of being long-lived, widespread, and intense in nature. As the supercells initially develop and until they grow into a line of storms, they will be capable of producing a couple of strong tornadoes, intense straight-line winds, and large hail. Once this turns to more of a line, damaging wind gusts and a few embedded tornadoes will be the primary threat. When and where that transition happens is still uncertain.
Weekend: Temperatures crash immediately after the cold front, from the 60s/70s Friday PM to near 30 Saturday morning as strong south winds turn to strong west/northwest winds, gusting up to 45 or 50 mph through the night. We may see the chance for rain turning to some snow Friday night, clearing by Saturday morning. Most see less than 2” but more than 2” will be possible north of Highway 18. Otherwise, we become mostly sunny Saturday and partly cloudy Sunday with highs in the mid 40s Saturday, but mid 60s Sunday as the strong winds seesaw around.