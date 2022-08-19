TRACKING: Severe T-Storm Watch until 8 PM

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 521 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 30 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IOWA DALLAS GRUNDY JASPER MARSHALL POLK POWESHIEK TAMA IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA BUTLER IN NORTHEAST IOWA BLACK HAWK BREMER IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA APPANOOSE CLARKE DECATUR LUCAS MADISON MAHASKA MARION MONROE RINGGOLD UNION WARREN WAYNE IN SOUTHEAST IOWA DAVIS WAPELLO IN SOUTHWEST IOWA ADAIR ADAMS CASS TAYLOR IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA AUDUBON GUTHRIE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALLERTON, ALLISON, APLINGTON, ATLANTIC, AUDUBON, BAYARD, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD, CARLISLE, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE, CHARITON, CLARKSVILLE, CONRAD, CORNING, CORYDON, CRESTON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART, EARLHAM, EXIRA, FONTANELLE, GLADBROOK, GREENE, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL, GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HUMESTON, INDIANOLA, KNOXVILLE, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON, MARSHALLTOWN, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, NEWTON, NORWALK, OSCEOLA, OSKALOOSA, OTTUMWA, PANORA, PARKERSBURG, PELLA, PERRY, REINBECK, SEYMOUR, SHELL ROCK, STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, WAVERLY, WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET.