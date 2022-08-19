 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
521 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 30 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

DALLAS                GRUNDY                JASPER
MARSHALL              POLK                  POWESHIEK
TAMA

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK            BREMER

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             CLARKE                DECATUR
LUCAS                 MADISON               MAHASKA
MARION                MONROE                RINGGOLD
UNION                 WARREN                WAYNE

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DAVIS                 WAPELLO

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 CASS
TAYLOR

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

AUDUBON               GUTHRIE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALLERTON,
ALLISON, APLINGTON, ATLANTIC, AUDUBON, BAYARD, BEDFORD,
BLOOMFIELD, CARLISLE, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE, CHARITON,
CLARKSVILLE, CONRAD, CORNING, CORYDON, CRESTON, DES MOINES, DIKE,
DUMONT, DYSART, EARLHAM, EXIRA, FONTANELLE, GLADBROOK, GREENE,
GREENFIELD, GRINNELL, GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HUMESTON,
INDIANOLA, KNOXVILLE, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON, MARSHALLTOWN,
MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, NEWTON, NORWALK, OSCEOLA, OSKALOOSA,
OTTUMWA, PANORA, PARKERSBURG, PELLA, PERRY, REINBECK, SEYMOUR,
SHELL ROCK, STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE,
WAVERLY, WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET.

TRACKING: Severe T-Storm Watch until 8 PM

  • Updated

SEVERE T-STORM WATCH until 8 PM Friday for parts of eastern Iowa.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms through the night. Any storms before 10 pm could be severe with damaging wind and large hail. Temperatures cool into the low 60s by morning.

Saturday: This is a cooler day with highs in the 70s. The chance of showers/storms continues in the morning and into the early afternoon. No risk for any severe storms. Partial clearing is expected in the late afternoon.

Saturday Night: Clear during the evening and partly cloudy overnight. Patchy areas of fog are possible late. Low temperatures are near 60.

Sunday: Sunshine in the morning. There is a mix of sun and clouds in the morning with a stray shower possible. High temperatures are close to 80.