TRACKING: SEVERE T-STORM WATCH until 2 AM and 3 AM

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
373 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

GRUNDY                HAMILTON              HARDIN
WEBSTER

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER                CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN
HANCOCK               HUMBOLDT              KOSSUTH
WINNEBAGO             WORTH                 WRIGHT

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK            BREMER

IN NORTHWEST IOWA

EMMET                 PALO ALTO             POCAHONTAS

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

CALHOUN               SAC

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ALGONA, ALLISON, APLINGTON,
BELMOND, BRITT, CEDAR FALLS, CLARION, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE,
CONRAD, DIKE, DUMONT, EAGLE GROVE, EARLY, ELDORA, EMMETSBURG,
ESTHERVILLE, FONDA, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER,
GILMORE CITY, GREENE, GRUNDY CENTER, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT,
IOWA FALLS, KANAWHA, LAKE CITY, LAKE MILLS, LAKE VIEW, LAURENS,
MANLY, MANSON, MASON CITY, NORTHWOOD, ODEBOLT, PARKERSBURG,
POCAHONTAS, POMEROY, REINBECK, ROCKWELL CITY, ROLFE, SAC CITY,
SCHALLER, SHELL ROCK, WALL LAKE, WATERLOO, WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY,
AND WELLSBURG.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2
INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.
SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  10%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       : <02%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  40%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  40%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  30%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS :  70%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  E 35

TRACKING: SEVERE T-STORM WATCH until 2 AM and 3 AM

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for parts of eastern Iowa until 2 AM Sunday and 3 AM Sunday. 

Scattered storms are ending in the southeast. Scattered storms are developing northwest. The storms are all moving east. A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind and heavy rain possible. 

Sunday is a cloudy day with scattered showers on and off through the day. It is also a windy day with gusts to 30 mph from the west. This combination keeps our temperatures cooler than normal with highs in the 70s.

Clouds linger Sunday night and so does the gusty wind. The wind starts to turn to the northwest.

The first half of Monday is cloudy with a few light showers possible. As the low-pressure system moves away the clouds gradually clear from west to east during the afternoon. Highs are still in the 70s with a gusty northwest wind to 30 mph.

____________________

Tonight: Chance of showers/storms with strong to severe storms possible into the evening.  Low: 64. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.  

Sunday: Cloudy and windy with a 60% chance of showers. High: 75. Winds: W 15-25 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Cloudy and windy. Low: 61. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.  

Monday: Clouds and isolated showers in the morning with slow clearing in the afternoon and still windy. High: 77. Low: 57.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 84. Winds: N 10-15 mph. 

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you