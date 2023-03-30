TRACKING: Severe storms Friday afternoon

A warm front continues to move north across the state tonight. Lows are warmer than the last few nights. In addition to the warmer weather scattered showers and isolated (non-severe) storms are expected overnight. The wind is gusty from the south.
Thursday stays windy throughout the day. A few showers/storms are possible in the morning while the storms in the afternoon are expected to be severe. There is a threat for damaging wind, tornadoes, and large hail. These storms are going to be moving quickly (50-60 mph) so if a storm does head your way this will limit your time to take shelter. Make sure you know where your safe place is. Since the storms are moving so fast the threat for any flash flooding is very low. Once the storms move east of Iowa early in the evening it starts to cool down.
Scattered snow showers are possible overnight with little to no snow accumulation by sunrise Saturday. Wind chills Saturday morning are in the teens. It stays chilly during the day as clouds clear. The wind switches directions Sunday and warmer weather returns.
_____________
Tonight: Cloudy and windy with a 70% chance of showers and isolated storms. Low: 52. Winds: S 20-30 mph. Gust: 40 mph.
Friday: 90% chance of showers/storms (severe storms possible in the afternoon) and windy. High: 69. Winds: S 15-25 mph. Gusts: 40 mph.
Friday Night: 60% chance of light snow/flurries. Little to no snow accumulation. Low: 29. Winds: W 20-30 mph. Gusts: 40 mph.
Saturday: Decreasing clouds, windy, and colder. High: 44. Low: 29.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and windy. High: 64.