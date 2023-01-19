TRACKING: Roads improve gradually this morning

Winter Weather Alerts are in effect through about 9 AM as roads are partially to completely covered with snow this morning. The morning commute will be a slow one, expect delays.
Today: Snowfall makes for a tricky commute, but plows are out in full force, temperatures are close to freezing (which helps crews clear the road), and snow has shut off for the most part. Therefore, we should see gradual improvements throughout this morning. There may be a few more occasional light snow showers today, or maybe a light wintry mix south, but additional accumulations should be little to nothing. Skies are cloudy with temps holding steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds are breezy, shifting from the northeast to the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy tonight with lows in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds are northwesterly at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.
Friday: We’ll have clouds in the morning, but a chance for some clearing in the afternoon. Highs top out in the mid 20s to near 30 south. Winds are from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.
Weekend: Saturday is cloudy and cool with highs in the mid to upper 20s. There may be a chance for snow and light accumulations Saturday night into Sunday, especially south.