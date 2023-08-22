TRACKING: RED ALERT DAYS in effect today and tomorrow for dangerous heat and humidity

Storm Track 7 RED ALERT DAYS are in place this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon due to the potential for dangerous heat and humidity. Heat indices could be as high as 115° this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon.
A Storm Track 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY is in place for Thursday afternoon due to the potential for dangerous heat and humidity. Heat indices could range from 105° to 110° during the afternoon hours of Thursday.
Excessive Heat Warnings issued from the National Weather Service are also in effect through Thursday.
Overnight lows during this time frame will not allow much relief either with lows sitting well into the 70s. Limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun, seek shaded areas and A/C as much as possible, and NEVER leave pets or children in vehicles under any circumstances.
Today: The heat and humidity both look to intensify today as we begin to hit the peak of our heat wave. A sunny sky is expected throughout most of the area today. High temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 90s, possibly near 100°. Some daily records could possibly be broken as well with Waterloo and Iowa City currently forecast to break the daily record for each town respectively. With this, dew points will be in the middle 70s, allowing heat indices to range from 100° to around 115°. This is extremely dangerous heat, so please take this seriously and take necessary precautions. Winds will blow out of the south around 5-15 mph.
Tonight: It’ll be a warm and humid night tonight with possibly near-record and record-warm lows in the forecast. Overnight lows will hover in the middle to upper 70s for most. Mostly clear conditions are expected otherwise and winds will blow out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: The peak of this week’s heat wave will be on Wednesday as air temperatures crank up into triple digit territory for some with highs forecast to be in the upper 90s to lower 100s. At the moment, record-breaking temperatures are in the forecast for many. Dew points will still be in the lower to middle 70s. Heat indices could again range from 105° to 115°. This is extremely dangerous heat, so please take this seriously and take necessary precautions. Sky conditions will again be mostly sunny as winds blow out of the southwest around 10-20 mph making for some breezy conditions as well. Record-warm lows are expected during the nighttime hours of Wednesday with lows in the middle to upper 70s.
Thursday: Temperature and dew point levels fall a small bit for Thursday, but it is still going to be very hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s, which will break some records yet again, and dew points will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Heat indices will range from 105° to 110°. This is extremely dangerous heat, so please take this seriously and take necessary precautions. A mostly sunny sky is expected with winds blowing out of the west around 5-15 mph.
Upcoming Weekend: After the high heat and humidity, it looks like we’ll drop temperatures a bit more for Friday as a cold front is forecast to move through. This will help to drop temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s. There is the chance for a stray shower or storm, but it does not look like much at the moment. It’ll still be a hot and humid day though with dew points in the upper 60s. More relief arrives over the weekend though with temperatures back into the lower and middle 80s under a partly cloudy sky.