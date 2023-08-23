TRACKING: RED ALERT DAY today for the peak of the heat wave

A Storm Track 7 RED ALERT DAY is in place this afternoon due to the risk of dangerous heat and humidity. Heat indices could be around 115°, if not a little above, this afternoon.
A Storm Track 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY is in place for tomorrow afternoon due to the risk of dangerous heat and humidity. Heat indices could range from 100° to 110° during the afternoon hours tomorrow.
Excessive Heat Warnings issued from the National Weather Service are also in effect through tomorrow evening.
Overnight lows during this time frame will not allow much relief either with lows sitting well into the 70s. Limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun, seek shaded areas and A/C as much as possible, and NEVER leave pets or children in vehicles under any circumstances.
Today: There exists no change to the pattern today as we enter the peak of the heat wave that has been impacting the area for the past several days. With such a strong area of high pressure in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, actually being the strongest we’ve seen in our area for the time of year, it looks like the highest temperatures of the heat wave will occur today. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s, which will break daily record highs for many. Dew points will remain in the middle 70s throughout the afternoon, leading to dangerous heat indices of 105° to 115°+. This is extremely dangerous heat, so please take this seriously and take necessary precautions. It will be a bit breezy under a mostly sunny sky as well with winds blowing out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.
Tonight: More record warm low temperatures are expected tonight as most of the area will sit in the middle to upper 70s under a mostly clear sky. It’ll still be very humid overnight. Winds will blow out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Temperatures will drop a couple of degrees with the passage of a cold front during the afternoon, but it is still going to be dangerously hot and humid. Afternoon highs for northern areas will be in the lower to middle 90s whereas for central and southern areas, it’ll be in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Dew points drop a bit, but will still be in the lower 70s, making for another day with heat indices in the triple digits ranging from 100° to 110°. This is extremely dangerous heat, so please take this seriously and take necessary precautions. We will otherwise be under a mostly sunny sky with winds blowing out of the southwest to start, before changing to northwesterly after the front rolls through. Winds speeds will be around 5-15 mph.
Friday: Some “relief” arrives Friday, but it is still going to be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s. I can’t rule out the possibility of a stray shower or storm Thursday night into Friday, but it still does not look like much at all as most of the area should be dry. Sky conditions should be partly cloudy as a weak secondary front rolls through. Winds will blow out of the north around 5-10 mph.
Weekend: Beautiful weather is on the way for the weekend under a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Humidity drops as well with dew points in the upper 50s to lower 60s.